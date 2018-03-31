Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,645.83 ($36.55).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDSA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,830 ($39.10) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($30.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,725 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($40.76) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 248 ($3.43) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,233.50 ($30.86). The stock had a trading volume of 5,820,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,982.50 ($27.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,579.50 ($35.64).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

