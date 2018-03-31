UBS Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,675 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,675 ($36.96) price target by analysts at UBS in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. HSBC set a GBX 2,600 ($35.92) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($39.38) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($37.99) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,675 ($36.96) to GBX 2,700 ($37.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,650 ($36.61) to GBX 2,850 ($39.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,615.26 ($36.13).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,277 ($31.46) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,037 ($28.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,617 ($36.16).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

