RPM International (RPM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about RPM International (NYSE:RPM) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RPM International earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.0875180067408 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,671. RPM International has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,371.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 6.80%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

In related news, Chairman Frank C. Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,833,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,253,053.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $138,670.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,850.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

