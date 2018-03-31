RubleBit (RUBIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

RubleBit (CURRENCY:RUBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One RubleBit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. RubleBit has a market cap of $0.00 and $56.00 worth of RubleBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RubleBit has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RubleBit alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.01735920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004718 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015107 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001284 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022471 BTC.

RubleBit Coin Profile

RubleBit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2015. RubleBit’s official website is rublebit.com. RubleBit’s official Twitter account is @rublebit.

Buying and Selling RubleBit

RubleBit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy RubleBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RubleBit must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RubleBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RubleBit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RubleBit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.