Rupaya Price Hits $0.12 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $62,386.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001758 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003337 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,606.90 or 3.49279000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00140940 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003332 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 14,690,216 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

