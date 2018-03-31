Rupee (RUP) Price Reaches $0.0623 on Major Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Rupee has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $2,639.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 22,916,450 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

