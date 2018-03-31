Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) VP Sells $10,416.00 in Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) VP Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 600 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $10,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,703. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,146.22, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $166.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.82 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 7.19%. analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,569,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,945,000 after buying an additional 1,673,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,721,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,631 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,193,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after acquiring an additional 319,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,586,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after acquiring an additional 497,004 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

