SAExploration (SAEX) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) has trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SAExploration earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.1881158396077 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAEX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -668.28. SAExploration has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.62.

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. SAExploration had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 176.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAExploration from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing.

