Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of SAF-HOLLAND in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAF-HOLLAND has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.73 ($24.35).

ETR:SFQ opened at €16.40 ($20.25) on Thursday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1-year low of €14.12 ($17.43) and a 1-year high of €20.08 ($24.79).

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-HOLLAND SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

