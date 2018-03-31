Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,169.58, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,919,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,320,000 after purchasing an additional 421,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a provider of private passenger automobile insurance. The Company offers a portfolio of property and casualty insurance products. The Company is engaged in property and casualty insurance operations. The Company’s product line includes private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, business owners’ policies, personal umbrella, dwelling fire, commercial umbrella, inland marine and watercraft.

