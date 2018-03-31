SagaCoin (SAGA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,802.00

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. SagaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $15,802.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SagaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00013001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SagaCoin has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SagaCoin alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00563864 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006042 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003756 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002895 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00089806 BTC.

SagaCoin Profile

SagaCoin (SAGA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 4,003,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,903,352 coins. SagaCoin’s official website is sagacoin.net. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin.

SagaCoin Coin Trading

SagaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase SagaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SagaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SagaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SagaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SagaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.