Parker Harris Sells 1,750 Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $217,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,638.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,750 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $223,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Parker Harris sold 1,750 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $215,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,750 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $196,787.50.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,877 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $202,152.90.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Parker Harris sold 1,850 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $194,268.50.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,850 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $207,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,850 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $209,383.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Parker Harris sold 1,850 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $205,072.50.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,850 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $201,650.00.

CRM stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,794,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,034,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84,003.50, a P/E ratio of 258.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. Salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. analysts expect that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce.com by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Salesforce.com to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group upgraded Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Vetr cut Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.78 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce.com from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.91.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

