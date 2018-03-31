Salesforce.com (CRM) Vice Chairman Sells $1,185,700.00 in Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $1,185,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,806.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, March 29th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $1,133,100.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,100.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Keith Block sold 684 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.47, for a total transaction of $77,613.48.

Salesforce.com stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $84,003.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.44, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $81.55 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Salesforce.com’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce.com to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.54 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce.com from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,547,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $364,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,972 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,346,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $444,343,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,414,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,435,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,255,082,000 after purchasing an additional 675,471 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/salesforce-com-crm-vice-chairman-sells-1185700-00-in-stock.html.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.