Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.21 Million

Brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to post $80.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.01 million to $82.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $52.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.10 million to $339.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $360.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $352.74 million to $366.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

SASR stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,376.93, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Joe Reeder sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $59,412.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,291.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Bracewell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,449.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,256 shares of company stock worth $3,660,166. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

