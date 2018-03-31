Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

SASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Stephens upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Shaza L. Andersen sold 8,546 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $338,763.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Reeder sold 1,538 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $59,412.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,291.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,256 shares of company stock worth $3,660,166 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 215,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,880. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,376.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

