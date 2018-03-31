Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

SASR has been the topic of several other research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

SASR stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,381.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Ronda M. Mcdowell sold 1,872 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $71,042.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shaza L. Andersen sold 8,546 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $338,763.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,166. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 99.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 32.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

