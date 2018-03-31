Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €105.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($143.21) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.55 ($124.13).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €77.90 ($96.17) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($141.98).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

