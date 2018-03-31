Sanmina (SANM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd.

SANM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sanmina to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,863.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Sanmina had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Sanmina will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $39,495.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,045.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 18,444 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $507,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 58,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sanmina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Sanmina by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/sanmina-sanm-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold-updated.html.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides its offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical and energy.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.