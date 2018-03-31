Savant Capital LLC Acquires 10,277 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 49.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $5,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $100.44. 9,343,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,818. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151,029.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.39 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $135.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

