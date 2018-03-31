Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,129 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Clearbridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4,240.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,209,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,256. The firm has a market cap of $88,078.09, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total value of $15,526,004.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.95 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.96 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

