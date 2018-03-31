Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,660 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 108,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,518,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,000. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Santander cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,876.26, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $9.54.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.1866 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous special dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/sawtooth-solutions-llc-has-533000-stake-in-banco-bilbao-vizcaya-argentaria-sa-bbva-updated.html.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.