Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 705,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,720. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $88.73 and a 1 year high of $108.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

