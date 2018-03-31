Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Total by 14.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Total by 5.2% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Total by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Total by 46.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

NYSE:TOT opened at $57.69 on Friday. Total SA has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $143,900.55, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Total had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $47.35 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.7637 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

