Advisor Group Inc. Has $992,000 Position in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SCANA were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SCANA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SCANA by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SCANA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 272,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SCANA alerts:

SCG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo cut SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS initiated coverage on SCANA in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on shares of SCANA in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

NYSE SCG opened at $37.55 on Friday. SCANA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,356.07, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that SCANA Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/scana-co-scg-holdings-lifted-by-advisor-group-inc-updated.html.

SCANA Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.