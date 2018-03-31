Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Decreased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 12.3% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 232,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $10,771,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,406,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $89,651.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/schlumberger-limited-slb-position-decreased-by-ballentine-partners-llc.html.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.