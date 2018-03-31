Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Schneider National (SNDR) Share Price

Media stories about Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Schneider National earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6863623632516 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 920,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,095. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4,610.38 and a PE ratio of 27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, CFO Lori A. Lutey sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,838 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,206.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

