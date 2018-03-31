Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Gabelli

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Gabelli in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. Gabelli also issued estimates for Scholastic’s FY2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCHL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scholastic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholastic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,349.07, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.75. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $46.59.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Scholastic’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Scholastic news, EVP Judith Newman sold 2,500 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $679,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 160.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 120,967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 489,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 108,156 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

