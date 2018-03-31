Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (ATR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ATR stock traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 3.54 ($0.05). Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt has a one year low of GBX 275.13 ($3.80) and a one year high of GBX 383.08 ($5.29).

About Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

