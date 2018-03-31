Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €44.00 ($54.32) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($34.57) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($44.44) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. equinet set a €31.00 ($38.27) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($48.15) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.37 ($46.13).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €37.84 ($46.72) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €29.81 ($36.80) and a 52-week high of €37.60 ($46.42).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/scout24-g24-given-a-44-00-price-target-by-goldman-sachs-analysts.html.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG, formerly Asa NewCo GmbH, is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the Internet services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides digital classified advertisement platforms in Germany and other European countries, notably Scout24.com, ImmobilienScout24.de and Autoscout24.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.