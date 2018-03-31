Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI) Holdings Raised by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Scripps Networks Interactive worth $15,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter worth about $310,922,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter worth about $223,568,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter worth about $149,660,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter worth about $143,032,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 16,713.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,181 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scripps Networks Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Scripps Networks Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a report on Monday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.36.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $527,982.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lori A. Hickok sold 125,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $11,225,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNI stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $93.58.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $956.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.81 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

Scripps Networks Interactive Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

