Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Seagate Technology (STX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.3% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,458,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $711,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642,835 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after acquiring an additional 846,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,896,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $96,064,000 after acquiring an additional 817,861 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,572,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Chong Sup Park sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $218,289.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Brace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $557,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,048 shares of company stock worth $43,459,301. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.46 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16,668.10, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 93.35%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.17%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/seagate-technology-plc-stx-shares-bought-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-updated.html.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.