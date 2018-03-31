SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SeaSpine earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.9189029683643 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on SeaSpine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

SeaSpine stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 22,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,750. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

