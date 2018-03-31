Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 583,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 89,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In related news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $154,760.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16,733.54, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

