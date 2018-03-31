SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.14. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,781.72, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $408.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $1,456,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,237.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP N Jeffrey Klauder acquired 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.86 per share, with a total value of $86,778.82. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 45,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,527.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,112 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,949,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,436,000 after buying an additional 254,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,184 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 667,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 614,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/sei-investments-seic-rating-increased-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.