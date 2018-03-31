Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 234,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $3,565.81, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 592,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,747,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

