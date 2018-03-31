Selway Asset Management Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 2.2% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after acquiring an additional 129,289,552 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,849. The company has a market cap of $89,651.19, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

