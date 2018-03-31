Sensata Technologies (ST) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sensata Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.6165323695658 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 786,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,884.28, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $840.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.31 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $204,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/sensata-technologies-st-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-14.html.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.