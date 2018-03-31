Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Given $34.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $34.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seritage Growth Properties an industry rank of 225 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,311.58, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Seritage Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $4,086,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,038,837.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert bought 77,638 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $2,808,166.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 78,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,239. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 24,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/seritage-growth-properties-srg-given-34-00-consensus-target-price-by-analysts.html.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties (Seritage) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate throughout the United States. Its assets are held by and its operations are primarily conducted through, directly or indirectly, Seritage Growth Properties, L.P.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.