ServiceSource (SREV) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of ServiceSource (NASDAQ:SREV) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SREV. BidaskClub raised shares of ServiceSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ServiceSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. ServiceSource has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $344.63, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.11.

ServiceSource (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ServiceSource had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that ServiceSource will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in ServiceSource by 465.6% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 230,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 189,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceSource by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 130,675 shares during the period. Emancipation Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceSource during the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceSource by 552.6% during the third quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 469,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 397,660 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ServiceSource by 21.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

