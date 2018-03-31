ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SFBS. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Hovde Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,166.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.34.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fuller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $844,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP G. Carlton Barker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leucadia National Corp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company whose business is conducted by its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to accept deposits from the public and to make loans and other investments. The Company, through its bank, originates commercial, consumer and other loans; accept deposits; provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

