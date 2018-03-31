Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,602,327 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,417,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,336,016,000 after buying an additional 703,292 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,025,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,071,943,000 after buying an additional 170,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,333,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,659,010,000 after buying an additional 222,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,027,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,231,485,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,184,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,172,123,000 after buying an additional 95,146 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.24. 4,423,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,807. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $207.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208,139.59, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman acquired 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

