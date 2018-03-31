Sharechain Trading Down 31.2% Over Last Week (SSS)

Sharechain (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Sharechain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and Mercatox. During the last week, Sharechain has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sharechain has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $2,071.00 worth of Sharechain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sharechain Profile

Sharechain (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Sharechain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,244,023,561 tokens. Sharechain’s official website is www.sharechain.org.

Buying and Selling Sharechain

Sharechain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and Mercatox. It is not possible to purchase Sharechain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharechain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharechain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

