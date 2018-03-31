Insider Buying: Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) Insider Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) insider Joseph Tabak acquired 500 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.47 per share, with a total value of C$12,235.00.

Shawcor stock traded up C$0.57 on Friday, reaching C$24.40. 68,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,424. Shawcor Ltd has a twelve month low of C$23.60 and a twelve month high of C$39.95.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$426.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.85 million. Shawcor had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/shawcor-ltd-scl-insider-purchases-c12235-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd is a Canada-based energy services company. The Company is engaged in designing, engineering, marketing and selling products and services, such as pipe coating services; flexible composite pipe; onshore and offshore pipeline corrosion and thermal protection; ultrasonic and radiographic inspection services; tubular management services; heat-shrinkable polymer tubing, and control and instrumentation wire and cable.

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.