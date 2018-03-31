Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,711.22, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.23 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 179.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Shell Midstream Operating, LLC. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to demand centers.

