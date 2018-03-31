Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

LON STX opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.23) on Tuesday. Shield Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.33).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/shield-therapeutics-stx-given-under-review-rating-at-peel-hunt.html.

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of secondary care-focused pharmaceuticals. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Its advanced pipeline asset is PT20, a novel therapy that has completed its first pivotal study for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.