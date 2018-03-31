Shire (SHP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Main First Bank

Main First Bank began coverage on shares of Shire (LON:SHP) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 3,600 ($49.74) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHP. Societe Generale upped their price target on Shire from GBX 7,500 ($103.62) to GBX 8,000 ($110.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($78.75) price target on shares of Shire in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($75.99) target price on shares of Shire in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shire in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Shire to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($58.03) to GBX 4,100 ($56.65) in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,650 ($64.24).

LON:SHP opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($49.33) on Wednesday. Shire has a one year low of GBX 2,940.50 ($40.63) and a one year high of GBX 5,021 ($69.37).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a GBX 21.46 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85.

About Shire

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

