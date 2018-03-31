Shire (SHPG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Shire beat earnings and sales estimates for the fourth quarter of 2017. Sales of Shire’s Mydayis showed promise in the first six months of launch. Also, strong performance of Vyvanse, Cinryze and Elaprase continue to drive its top line. The label expansion of Firazyr in pediatrics and approval of Lyophilized Oncaspar in Europe should continue to drive the top line going ahead. The hematology and immunology segment, acquired from Baxalta, gave a major boost to product sales. The approval of Xiidra has boosted the company’s ophthalmology portfolio. Though the adult ADHD space is one of the largest and fastest growing segments of the market, it is highly genericized. Supply shortage for Cinryze and generic competition for Lialda had an unfavorable impact on the top line. Moreover, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHPG. BidaskClub cut shares of Shire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $192.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Shire to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Shire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHPG traded up $4.86 on Friday, reaching $149.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $45,318.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. Shire has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $192.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Shire had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Shire will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.8937 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Shire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shire by 1,672.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shire in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

