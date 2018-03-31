Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.51 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shopify Inc (US) stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.59. 2,966,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,064. The company has a market cap of $12,443.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.64 and a beta of 1.16. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $154.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify Inc (US)

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

