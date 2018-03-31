Shore Capital Group Declares Dividend of GBX 5 (SGR)

Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) announced a dividend on Monday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SGR remained flat at $GBX 260 ($3.59) during trading hours on Friday. Shore Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.01 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($4.01).

About Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

