Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.97) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.59) target price on the stock. Investec upped their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 214 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 220 ($3.04) to GBX 250 ($3.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hollywood Bowl Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235 ($3.25).

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 198 ($2.74) on Wednesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 212 ($2.93).

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £13,068 ($18,054.71).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a bowling entertainment operator in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the operation of ten-pin bowling centers, as well as the development of new centers and other associated activities. It has a portfolio of approximately 50 centers operating across the United Kingdom.

